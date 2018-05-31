Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ross William Wild appeared with Martin Kemp in Million Dollar Quartet

Pop legends Spandau Ballet will unveil Ross William Wild as the replacement for their frontman Tony Hadley.

Singer and actor Wild will officially join the group when he performs hits like Gold and True at their gig at London's Subterania club on 6 June.

He met the group's bassist Martin Kemp when they both appeared in the Million Dollar Quartet stage show. Wild played Elvis Presley in the 2016 UK tour.

Hadley revealed last July that he had left the band.

Image caption Spandau Ballet backstage at Top of the Pops in 1983, with Hadley front and centre

Spandau Ballet were one of the biggest groups of the 1980s, enjoying 10 UK top 10 singles. They included True, which spent four weeks at number one in 1983.

The five-piece split in the 1990s after falling out over money and they embarked on an acrimonious court battle.

But they reformed in 2009, and went on to tour the world and record a handful of new tracks.

The group have posted a video clip showing a glimpse of their new singer.

Wild has been in a string of stage musicals and has released his own solo album titled Wild Tracks.

