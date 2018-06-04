Image copyright ITV Image caption Ofcom received over 100 complaints about the murder of Gerry Roberts

Ofcom has rejected more than 100 complaints about a recent murder scene in Emmerdale.

Ex-prisoner Gerry Roberts, played by Shaun Thomas, was killed by Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson) in a scene broadcast last month.

Gerry was lured to a B&B where the roof collapsed and killed him in the ITV soap.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said complaints were dismissed because they "found no graphic details were shown on screen".

"We carefully assessed complaints that scenes involving violence were not suitable for broadcast before the watershed.

"The scenes were also part of a long-running storyline, which would have been within regular viewers' expectations."

Ofcom also received 11 complaints about a male suicide storyline in Coronation Street, which was praised widely by fans of the soap.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Shayne Ward was praised for his portrayal of Aidan Connor

It saw Aidan Connor, played by Shayne Ward, take his own life in the storyline, which was constructed with the help of mental health charities.

A spokeswoman said: "We considered a small number of complaints about this storyline involving a character ending his life.

"However, neither the suicide nor the body were shown.

"We also took into account that clear warnings were provided at the start of the programme, and that ITV worked closely with the Samaritans when creating the storyline."

