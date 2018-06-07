Image copyright Getty Images/Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures Image caption Has Elle Woods made it to the corridors of power?

It looks like Elle Woods is coming back to put the world to rights, 15 years after we last saw Reese Witherspoon's character in a Legally Blonde film.

The actress confirmed the news with a tweet, which featured a clip of her in a trademark pink bikini floating on a lilo in a swimming pool.

Witherspoon made her name as the irrepressible law student in the 2001 film, and starred in the 2003 sequel.

The sequel ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

There are no details yet about the plot of Legally Blonde 3 and what might have become of Elle during the last 15 years.

But fans will be eager to see who she's got in her sights in the age of Donald Trump and Me Too.

Female empowerment to the fore

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reese Witherspoon with her beloved Bruiser

Deadline Hollywood has reported that Witherspoon will co-produce the film through her company Hello Sunshine, which says it "celebrates women and puts them at the centre of the story".

Hello Sunshine also says its mission is to "shine a light on where women are at right now and those that help chart a new path forward".

Deadline's film editor Mike Fleming Jr wrote: "They are keeping the plot under wraps, but I'm told it will be much in the spirit of the first film.

"The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture."

Original Legally Blonde team 'coming back'

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have said Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown's novel for the 2001 film, are being lined up to write the new script.

Producer Marc Platt is said to be on board, but no director has been signed up, and there's no word on whether co-stars like Luke Wilson will return.

Fans will also be keen to know whether Elle's beloved Chihuahua Bruiser is still around (in real life, the dog that appeared in the films died in 2016).

The original film was also turned into a hit stage musical, which is currently on a UK tour.

What else she's got coming up

The original film made Witherspoon a star and she has gone on to become one of the biggest and most powerful names in Hollywood.

She hasn't commented on the reports and is currently filming a second series of Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley (she recently posted a picture of them bowling during a break in filming, above).

She's also due to star in the TV adaptation of Celeste Ng's novel Little Fires Everywhere and a series set around a morning TV show with Jennifer Aniston for Apple.

And she's listed as a producer on a string of other female-centred projects, including films about a female astronaut and the life of singer Peggy Lee.

