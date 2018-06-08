Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taylor Swift performing on the Reputation Stadium Tour in Chicago

Taylor Swift has praised Manchester's "incredible resilience" as she opens the UK leg of her tour in the city.

The star paused her show to remember the 22 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande concert last May.

"Concerts are supposed to be about innocence, and about joy and about excitement," she told the audience.

"And what happened just over a year ago in this city was an attempt to steal that innocence.

"And ever since then, you have shown such strength," she continued. "You've shown that you're never going to let anyone forget about those victims.

"You have such incredible resilience - to keep dancing, and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy.

"I just wanted to say, Manchester, is it such an honour to play for you tonight."

The star then played an acoustic version of the song Dancing With Our Hands Tied from her recent album, Reputation.

One fan captured the moment on camera. Another said the speech "had me crying".

