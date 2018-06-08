Image caption Chris Evans with the 500 Words audience at Hampton Court

A tale about a fairy who turns dog mess into fairy dust is among the winners of this year's 500 Words competition.

The Poo Fairy, by Evan Boxall, won gold prize in the age five to nine category of the BBC Radio 2 contest, which invites under-13s to write a story about any fictional topic.

The other gold prize went to Dancing on the Streets, by Sadhbh Inman.

The winner in the age 10 to 13 category tells of a seven-year-old girl in India who dreams of buying a new dress.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Poo Fairy, read by Lauren Cornelius from the BBC Radio Drama Company

Actor and author David Walliams read Boxall's story during a Chris Evans breakfast show, broadcast live from Hampton Court Palace.

Amanda Abbingdon, Jim Broadbent, Jason Isaacs and Dara O'Briain also narrated stories to an audience of more than 3,000 people.

John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille performed during the ceremony, presided over by the Duchess of Cornwall.

This year's competition drew a record 134,790 entries, up from last year's 131,798.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dancing on the Streets, read by Ishan Ganjoor

Evans said he was "absolutely astounded by the quality of the writing" found in this year's entries. The competition is now in its eighth year.

"The stories really are incredible and a joy to read," he continued. "Every single child that entered should feel massively proud of themselves."

The winning stories were selected by a panel of judges that included the authors Malorie Blackman, Charlie Higson and Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

Cottrell-Boyce praised The Poo Fairy for its "brilliantly silly concept" and described Inman's story as "elegant, moving, sad and sweet".

Image copyright PA Image caption Jim Broadbent, Jason Isaacs, Amanda Abbingdon, David Walliams, Chris Evans, Dara O'Briain and Shobna Gulati with the Duchess of Cornwall (centre) and the winning writers

The winners' list in full:

5-9 years category

Gold: The Poo Fairy by Evan Boxall

Silver: The Little Messenger by Fionn McCann

Bronze: Agent Ramsbottom and the Mysterious Fish and Chips by Francesca Wade (pictured below with Dara O'Briain)

Image caption Francesca Wade receiving her trophy

10-13 years category

Gold: Dancing on the Streets by Sadhbh Inman

Silver: A God Vacancy by Aoife Maddock

Bronze: AI by Arthur Edmonds (pictured below with Jason Isaacs)

Image caption Arthur Edmonds with Jason Isaacs

