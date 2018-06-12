Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Corden attended the Ocean's 8 premiere last week

James Corden says he has given up meat but adds bread is now his "vice".

The host of The Late Late Show in America explained he gave up meat after reading about abuse of elephants.

"I was upset about animal welfare while eating a bacon sandwich," he told the Radio Times.

"I thought, 'Well, you really can't be upset about elephants and not think about the pigs.' I hope I can keep it up. I will certainly try."

The talk show host and actor is currently promoting his latest film, Ocean's 8, which he stars in alongside the likes of Rihanna and Sandra Bullock.

He lost six stone before he took up his job in the US and plans to become a vegetarian next by phasing out fish.

"It's going to be a gradual process" he said.

The former Gavin and Stacey star, 39, also said that in his younger years he did not imagine he would become the star he is today.

"No one is more surprised than me," he said of his achievements, which include winning Emmy Awards and TV Bafta.

He said: "But I always knew I wanted to perform. The only time my school attendance record was 100% was when we were rehearsing a play."

