Image copyright Mattel Image caption Andre has said it is an "honour" to be cast in the new Thomas The Tank Engine film

Peter Andre is to guest star in the new Thomas the Tank Engine film.

The Australian singer will voice his compatriot, Ace - a dare-devil yellow rally car - in Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie.

The animated film, set for release in July, will see Ace mischievously inspire Thomas to leave Sodor and travel the world without the Fat Controller's permission.

Andre said it was an "honour" to appear in the much-loved children's franchise.

"[It is] such a buzz for me to be doing my first worldwide movie voiceover for something that I grew up on and loved as a child and that my kids now love, too," he added.

The 45-year-old, a father of four, also praised the inclusive nature of the storyline, which will see Thomas explore five continents for the first time.

Image copyright Mattel Image caption The 90s popstar will voice Ace - a thrill-seeking Australian rally car

"It is incredible for me to help introduce young viewers to the diverse range of cultures, different ways of life and animals that exist on our planet today."

He said it is "really nice to see that Thomas & Friends has embraced this - it is a great new direction for the show and I think it's going to be fantastic".

Andre joins the list of previous voiceover stars Eddie Redmayne and Olivia Colman.

Pop return?

The 90s popstar - famed for his 1996 hit single Mysterious Girl, re-released to similar success in 2004 following a reality TV appearance - has also recorded the soundtrack for the film.

Free and Easy will be available on Spotify for the film's launch over the summer.

Andre, now also a TV personality, says the title reflects the nature of his character, as well as his own personality.

"A lot of people have this image of Australia as being very carefree and I live like that. It's so nice to play a character that represents that," he added.

