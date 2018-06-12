Image copyright ITV

One of this year's favourite Love Island contenders, Niall, has left the series, ITV has confirmed.

In a statement ITV said: "Niall has left the villa for personal reasons."

The news will be revealed to the other Islanders on Tuesday's episode of the ten-week series by fellow participant, Alex.

Niall Aslam, 23, a construction worker from Coventry, had already paired with two contestants on the show, Kendall and Georgia.

In Tuesday's episode Alex announces: "For personal reasons unfortunately he [Niall] can't continue or come back to the villa."

Niall was best known on the island for his "chat"

Reacting to his departure in the beach hut, current partner Georgia says: "Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn't just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy."

Alex meanwhile adds: "I'm obviously sad that Niall's left the villa. We got on really, really well. He's such a great guy. And I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside."

Niall had become one of the series favourites with his cheeky personality and references to Harry Potter. He described his best attribute as his "chat", although the girls on Love Island seemed to be just as taken with his looks.

Fans on Twitter, including MP Stella Creasy, seemed upset by the news.

Some said the show wouldn't be worth watching without the cocky Coventry lad.

Niall started the series being paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight, before personal trainer Adam Collard chose Kendall as a partner for himself.

Kendall and Niall were the first pair to be coupled on the series

Niall then spent a number of days as the single boy in the villa until the introduction of Georgia Steel, who matched with him straight away.

In Monday's episode, new girl Megan invited Niall on a date, leaving Georgia "fuming" at having to share her man.

Viewers of Tuesday's episode will find out about Niall's departure as well as why Adam has incurred the wrath of Rosie, after a preview was shown of Rosie confronting her partner in front of the other Islanders.

