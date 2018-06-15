Leslie Grantham's role as Dirty Den in BBC soap EastEnders made him one of the most recognisable faces on British TV.

Following his death at the age of 71, look back at images from his life and career.

Image caption Den in 1985 with his on-screen wife Angie (Anita Dobson) and daughter Sharon (Letitia Dean)

Image caption Merry Christmas Ange: Den served his wife with festive divorce papers in 1986, watched by 30 million viewers

Image copyright PA Image caption In real life, he was married to Jane Laurie, pictured with their son Michael Leslie in 1986

Image copyright PA Image caption Leslie Grantham often appeared in panto - including in Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood with Little & Large in 1992

Image copyright PA Image caption Anita Dobson and Leslie Grantham were reunited in a drama series called The Stretch in 2000

Image copyright PA Image caption Grantham joined other celebrities on the telephone lines for the India Earthquake Appeal in London in 2001

Image caption The actor returned to the role of Den Watts in 2003

Image copyright PA Image caption Leslie Grantham was written out of the soap for good in 2004, and is pictured here in 2009

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.