Leslie Grantham: EastEnders star's life and career in pictures
- 15 June 2018
Leslie Grantham's role as Dirty Den in BBC soap EastEnders made him one of the most recognisable faces on British TV.
Following his death at the age of 71, look back at images from his life and career.
