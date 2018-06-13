Image copyright PA

Paddy McGuinness has revealed he has arthritis in his shoulder at the age of 44.

The Take Me Out host posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday after having treatment for the condition.

The star told his 558,000 followers he had received an ultrasound guided steroid injection in his right shoulder the previous day.

The selfie showed the comedian pointing to a large plaster on his shoulder as he rested at home.

McGuinness' celebrity friends offered him support - including singer Olly Murs and former England footballer Jamie Redknapp, who replied to the post: "Still looking good though pal. See you Friday big man."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paddy McGuinness sharing a joke with Jamie Redknapp during Soccer Aid

It comes after the TV presenter took part in Sunday's Soccer Aid, raising money for Unicef. The 44-year old was on the winning team - although he missed a crucial spot-kick when the match went to a penalty shoot-out.

McGuinness showed no sign of injury during the game, which featured both Murs and Redknapp as well as Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt and Eric Cantona.

Arthritis is a condition that causes pain and inflammation in joints, and affects around 10 million people of all ages in the UK - including some children.

The charity Arthritis Research UK said: "We're grateful to Paddy McGuinness for speaking out and showing other young people with arthritis that they are not alone.

"People often think of arthritis as an older person's disease. But Paddy is actually one of 11.8 million people under the age of 65 living with a musculoskeletal condition, including 2.7 million under 35 years old."

