Where will Minnie the Minx cause chaos next?

Image copyright DC Thompson Image caption Minnie the Minx first appeared in The Beano in 1953 - the comic was first published in 1938.

Minnie The Minx, of The Beano fame, has landed her first live-action TV role in a new series called The Magnificent Misadventures of Minnie.

Beano Studios has teamed up with Lime Pictures, who are behind the award-winning Netflix series Free Rein.

The Minnie series will be aimed at children aged between eight and 12.

The 13-year-old heroine and all-round rebel will feature alongside her best friends Becky and Sam, who cause chaos both inside school and out.

Minnie, whose real name is Hermione Makepeace, was one of the major characters in the Beano comics, which starred Dennis The Menace, and first appeared in 1953.

The scripts for the new show are being developed by Julie Bower, who created CBBC's So Awkward, along with Danger Mouse writer Danielle Ward.

The news follows the launch of last year's animated series, Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed!

Beano Studios' director of development and production, Chris Rose, said it was "extremely exciting" to bring Beano's strongest and most rebellious older girl character to a new live-action audience".

Lime Pictures' managing director, Kate Little, added: "Minnie's embodiment of girl power remains so relevant to today's young audiences".

