Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Ronan Keating, "Mikey" Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch

Irish band Boyzone have announced they are to split after releasing a "final" album and staging a farewell tour.

"We all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high," said the group in a statement.

Formed in 1993, the group had UK number ones with such hits as Words, No Matter What and All That I Need.

Yet they also experienced heartbreak when much-loved band member Stephen Gately died in 2009.

In advance of their Thank You & Goodnight album, out in November, the band have released a new track called I Can Dream that features his vocals.

"We came across a demo that he originally recorded for his solo album in 2002 and we've had the opportunity to re-work the song and add our harmonies alongside his lead vocal," said the band.

"It was a bittersweet experience to hear all our voices together again. It's the closest the five of us will ever get to being in a room together again making music."

The four surviving members - Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Michael "Mikey" Graham and Shane Lynch - will sign off with 13 dates in January and February.

"We would love for you to raise the roof one last time as we head out on our farewell UK and Ireland arena tour," they wrote in a message to their fans.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.