Sinitta is best known for her '80s hits So Macho and Toy Boy

1980s pop star Sinitta has claimed she has been sexually assaulted by six men in the music industry, among them "a big star" who allegedly groped her.

She has also claimed she was assaulted by a man while staying at her friend Simon Cowell's French Riviera mansion.

Other alleged incidents involved a pair of West End stars. None of the alleged assailants have been named.

The singer said she had been afraid to speak out before because she "didn't want to end up in somebody's car boot."

The 54-year-old described her alleged assailants as "powerful people" whom she suspected of being habitual attackers of women.

"You could tell it wasn't the first time they'd done this," she is quoted as saying in Monday's Daily Mirror.

The singer is a close friend and former partner of mogul Simon Cowell

Sinitta said the "big star" who attacked her in the 1980s was someone she had "watched since I was tiny".

"He pushed me into a corner and touched me up," she claimed. "He tried to put his tongue down my throat."

The singer said she had told Cowell what had happened and that the pop impresario had rebuked her alleged abuser.

Cowell, she is quoted as saying, also had words with the man she allegedly had to fight off during the incident that took place at his home.

"I'm talking now as I don't want any more girls and women in the industry to have to go through what I did," Sinitta can be heard saying in a "video autobiography" that is being launched on her website this week.

The singer - full name Sinitta Malone - had hits in the 1980s with her songs So Macho and Toy Boy and has since been seen as a presenter, reality show contestant and talent show judge.

