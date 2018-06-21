Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gradon was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

Sophie Gradon, a former Miss Great Britain who became a contestant on Love Island, has died.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong wrote on Facebook: "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always."

Gradon, who appeared on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack said the news was "so very sad".

Gradon had been "such a beautiful soul" with "such a beautiful smile", Flack said.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased .

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Olivia Buckland, who appeared with Gradon on Love Island, described her as a "beautiful beautiful woman" with a "one in a million" smile.

Alex Bowen, a contestant on the 2016 series, said she was "a beautiful person with a beautiful soul", while Kady McDermott, another 2016 participant, said she was "absolutely heartbroken".

She took part in the Great North Run in 2011

Cara de la Hoyde, who won the 2016 series with Nathan Massey, said her "heart [was] broken" as well, while Amber Davies, winner of the 2017 series, said she was "absolutely in shock".

Other reality TV stars have also paid tribute, with Mario Falcone from The Only Way is Essex saying he was left "speechless" by the news.

The organisers of the Miss Great Britain contest said they were "shocked beyond belief".

