Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen has given birth to her fifth child and first daughter at the age of 54.

She and her Italian husband, Mattia Dessi, 39, said they were overjoyed by the birth of baby Frida in Los Angeles on Friday.

Nielsen is best known for starring in Rocky IV and Cobra alongside her second husband Sylvester Stallone.

She has also had a successful modelling and reality television career.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the couple told People magazine. "It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

The actress, who has four sons aged 23 to 34, revealed her pregnancy on social media last month with pictures of her prominent baby bump.

In recent years, she has appeared in various reality television shows. She came third on the UK's Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, after Bez from the band Happy Mondays and Blazin' Squad rapper Kenzie.

In 2008 she took part in Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, which saw her and other celebrities deal with recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.

She was also a contestant in the German versions of Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. She won the latter in 2012.

Nielsen joins a number of high-profile women having babies later in life, including singer Janet Jackson and actress Rachel Weisz.

Ms Weisz announced in April that she was expecting a baby, with husband Daniel Craig, at the age of 48.

Janet Jackson gave birth for first time last year, aged 50, to son Eissa Al Mana, having cancelled her 2016 world tour to focus on preparing for the baby.