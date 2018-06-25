Image copyright Getty Images

Stars have been responding in kind following Melania Trump's appearance on a trip to a centre for migrant children on Thursday.

The First Lady wore a $39 (£29) Zara jacket with the slogan "I really don't care, do u?",

Since then, other people have had their own idea about some alternatives,...

Jill Vedder, wife of Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, was one of them wearing her "Yes we all care, y don't u" jacket to the band's show in Milan.

The group's official Twitter account posted a photo of Jill, wearing the jacket, backstage during Sunday night's gig.

Husband Eddie Vedder even brought the 40-year-old former model onstage during the concert, showing off his wife's jacket to the crowd. She later said he stole the jacket for himself.

Actress Jenna Ortega wore a white jacket daubed with the words "I do care and u should too" at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday.

The 15-year-old who has starred in Jane the Virgin and Iron Man 3, says she wore the jacket to show she cared about migrant children.

She added: "And as first lady of the United States, she should too".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ortega captioned an Instagram picture with "Dear @flotus." in case it wasn't clear who she was responding to...

Actress Busy Philipps posted a picture on Instagram, showing a t-shirt she made herself, with the slogan "I care, do u?" on it.

The 39-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Dawson's Creek and Cougar Town, also urged her followers that "not caring is super lame once you're past the age of 12".

American musician Michael Franti, who is known for producing hip hop with a political and social focus, also made his own t-shirt to rival Melania's jacket.

Congresswoman for Nevada, Dina Titus tweeted a picture of a piece of paper on her back with 'I care' written on it to the First Lady.

Perhaps not the most artistic of the designs that have been featured, but it nonetheless got the message across.

Companies in the fashion industry have also taken note, with Wildfang, based in Portland Oregon, launching their own jacket for $98 (£74) that has the slogan "I really care, don't you?"

All proceeds for the jacket, which has since sold out, would go to The Refugee and Immigrant Centre for Education and Legal Services in Texas, the company said.

You may also be interested in:

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.