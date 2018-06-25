Image copyright Ventura County Sheriff's Office Image caption A police photo of the actress was released after her arrest in February

US actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for battery against a police officer and ambulance worker, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says.

According to TMZ, she launched her attack while intoxicated on Sunday night after her family called 911.

The 56-year-old, who rose to fame in the 1980s TV show Dynasty, is currently being held on $20,000 bail (£14,300).

It comes days after she was released from hospital following a three-day psychiatric evaluation.

The actress' behaviour has sparked concern over recent months amid numerous run-ins with authorities.

In April, she pleaded not guilty to similar counts of battery against a sheriff's officer, after being arrested in February.

At that time, she was also apprehended on charges of domestic violence - but those charges were later dropped.

The actress had a previous brush with the authorities in 2008, when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

She was fined $900 (£678) and sentenced to three years' informal probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Additionally, Locklear and ex-fiance Jack Wagner were ordered to appear in court in 2012 after a violent fight.

Ms Locklear, who was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, followed her breakthrough role as Sammy Jo Carrington in Dynasty by starring in Melrose Place.

She later appeared on TV police drama TJ Hooker and sitcom Spin City, for which she was twice nominated for a Golden Globe.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.