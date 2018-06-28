Maisie Williams to make stage debut

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Williams attended the recent wedding of her co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is to make her stage debut in London later this year.

Williams - best known for playing Arya Stark in the fantasy drama - will star in I And You as Caroline, a sickly teen who hasn't been to school for months.

An unlikely friendship develops with Anthony, a boy who pops in with a school project.

Lauren Gunderson's play will premiere on 25 October and run until 24 November at the Hampstead Theatre.

Gunderson may not be a household name but she was the most produced playwright in America for 2017-18, according to American Theatre magazine.

I And You was first staged in San Francisco in 2013 and Gunderson is currently writing a follow-up.

The Hampstead production will be directed by the theatre's artistic director Edward Hall.

Williams, 21, has played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones since the first series, when she was 14.

