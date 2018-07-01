Missed this week's entertainment news?

It's been a busy week in the heady world of entertainment, but if you were too busy to keep on top of all the latest news, now's your chance to catch up. Here are a few stories you may have missed.

The parents of Love Island star Sophie Gradon issued a statement about their daughter, a week after she died.

"Our hearts are broken. It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss," said Colin and Deborah Gradon.

"We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family's privacy during this arduous time."

Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston revealed she has mouth cancer and fears it could stop her talking and singing.

The singer is due to have part of her tongue removed, but is concerned she may need more extensive surgery if more cancer is found.

"I think if they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking, will be very slim," she told the Daily Mirror.

The Handmaid's Tale could last for 10 seasons, according to the boss of streaming service Hulu.

The first series of the dystopian drama was based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, but it went beyond the book's plot for the current second season. It could carry on for eight more gruelling years.

Cardi B confirmed she got married in secret nine months ago.

The rapper revealed she tied the knot on the same day her boyfriend Offset, from rap trio Migos, proposed to her.

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan said she "wouldn't be upset" if she found out co-host Chris Packham earned more than her.

She told the Daily Mirror "you cannot pay" for Packham's knowledge and expertise on the live BBC nature show.

"What Chris brings to Springwatch in terms of knowledge is way more than what I can bring," the presenter added.

Olympic gold medallist and former Strictly star Victoria Pendleton spoke about how she felt "psychologically and physiologically damaged" after she had to pull out of a Mount Everest climb.

Last month, doctors advised the former cyclist to cut the charity trip short due to oxygen deficiency.

Fallon (left) and Colbert were photographed together at the Met Gala last month

The hosts of America's popular late-night talk shows put on a rare united front in response to criticism from President Donald Trump.

In a taped segment that opened both Stephen Colbert's The Late Show and Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Colbert and Fallon were seen responding to his recent slights.

Fellow talk show host Conan O'Brien also appeared in the segment. It followed Mr Trump disparaging them at a South Carolina rally on Monday.

