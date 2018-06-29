Morrissey postpones his July UK tour

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Morrissey's latest album Low in High School was released in November 2017

Morrissey has postponed his July UK and European tour due to "logistical circumstances beyond our control", his management say.

The former Smiths frontman was due to play five UK shows next month, beginning in Edinburgh on Wednesday, as well as gigs in Germany and Sweden.

The tour was due to include two shows in his home town of Manchester.

The announcement came less than a day after his manager attacked plans for an anti-racism protest event in the city.

The Love Music Hate Racism night was organised by DJ Dave Haslam in response to contentious comments by the singer about religion and politics.

Morrissey's manager Peter Katsis responded by saying: "We are in the business of creating music and performing music. We are actually not in the business of politics."

However, the plans to perform music have now been put on hold until a South American tour in November and December.

"Due to logistical circumstances beyond our control, the UK/European Morrissey concerts scheduled for July will be postponed," said a statement attributed to "management".

"We deeply regret any inconvenience to the fans and promise to reschedule UK and European dates as soon as possible."

Fans' ticket refunds will begin to be processed on Monday, the statement added.

The singer released his latest album Low In High School in November, and he completed a 10-date UK tour in February and March.

"The LIHS World Tour has been Morrissey's most successful tour to date, having achieved record business for the artist in both the US and the UK," the statement added. "We thank all the fans for their support."

There are no further details about what is behind the postponements.

The star has had some trouble with tours in recent years, and has been forced to scrap shows due to illness on a number of occasions.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.