Cheryl and Liam Payne announce split

Image copyright Getty Images

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced they are splitting up after more than two years together.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and One Direction member, 24, confirmed the decision in posts on social media.

The couple have a son, Bear, who was born in March last year.

Cheryl tweeted: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family."

She added: "Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Skip Twitter post by @CherylOfficial We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018 Report

Payne posted an almost identical message to his 33m followers on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @LiamPayne Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018 Report

Newcastle-born Cheryl started her career on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 as one of the members of Girls Aloud. She then went on to launch a solo career and became a judge on The X Factor in 2008.

In 2016, the twice-married star, who was born Cheryl Tweedy, said she wanted to be known just by her first name.

Her relationship with Payne began after her divorce from French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. She was previously married to the former England footballer Ashley Cole.