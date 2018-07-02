Image copyright ITV Image caption Ofcom has received 650 complaints over a video shown to Dani Dyer on Love Island

Ofcom has received 650 complaints over Sunday night's episode of Love Island.

The complaints are directly related to a scene where Dani Dyer is shown a misleading video of boyfriend Jack Fincham.

The couple are currently in separate villas, after the boys and girls were split up as part of a plot twist.

It was revealed in the clip that an ex-partner of Fincham's was in the new villa with him.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Dyer was seen crying in the beach hut after seeing the video of Fincham

A spokesman for Ofcom said, "at this stage there have been 650 complaints from last night's Love Island specifically relating to Dani being shown the video of Jack.

"These will be assessed against the broadcasting code before a decision is made whether or not to investigate."

The BBC has contacted ITV2 for comment.

'It's like I'm not allowed to be happy'

Dyer, who has been paired up with Fincham since the beginning of the series, burst into tears as she watched the video of Fincham react with shock at seeing his ex, Ellie Jones, arrive.

Although he did not give an overtly positive response to Jones's arrival or made any mention of any romantic intentions towards her, Dyer was visibly distressed.

Viewers were shown Dyer's full reaction.

She said: "It always happens to me, as soon as I'm happy with someone, something happens to me, it's like I'm not allowed to be happy.

"Imagine it's some girl that he's been recently seeing, he clearly has feelings if he was seeing her and now she's in here."

Speaking in the beach hut to camera, she said: "Jack looked so shocked in the video, saying 'oh my god, oh my god' - alright mate, do you want to say 'oh my god' one more time?

"I just knew it was too good to be true."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Fincham told fellow islander Adam Collard that he was in "love" with Dyer on Sunday's episode

However, the clip has been criticised by viewers for being misleading.

In Friday's episode, Fincham was seen taking his bedding outside into the villa garden after refusing to share a bed with one of the new female contestants.

He also spoke on the show about how much he "loved" Danny Dyer's daughter and how he missed being with her, having been in a couple with her since the show started three weeks ago.

Neither of these incidents were shown to Dyer.

Skip Twitter post by @vickynadine Hate how upset Dani is over Jack being with his ex when in reality the guy has stayed away from every girl and has admitted that he loves her😭 why twist the video 😩 #loveisland — VB🌷 (@vickynadine) July 1, 2018 Report

Whilst Ofcom has received 650 complaints, there have been many more on social media.

Viewers took to Twitter to criticise the scene, with some saying the show was not considering the mental health of contestants.

Keysie tweeted, "Following the recent events and with people's mental health being pushed this is in very, very poor taste.

"Even previous contestants should be disgusted in this as they preach about talking to someone about mental health."

Skip Twitter post by @Hxllyoakz #LoveIsland after Sophie Gradon's death, the love island producers assured us that the islanders' mental health was their top priority but then they go and deliberately cause dani to get upset and completely mess with her mental health JUST FOR THE DRAMA? not acceptable. — Oakzzz (@Hxllyoakz) July 1, 2018 Report

Others criticised the show for pushing apart the couple, who are favourites to win and the only current stable pairing.

Jake Hayden tweeted: "Why send the clip of Jack saying he's seen his ex and not the clip of him going off to bed on his own or saying he's falling in love with Dani?

"We all like drama but trying to push apart Jack and Dani for good TV is not on."

Skip Twitter post by @abigaillaurenx Actually HATE the Love Island producers, purposely making the Casa Amor story to look like Jack was interested in his ex to play with Dani’s emotions. Horrible to watch 🤬 #LoveIsland — Abigail (@abigaillaurenx) July 1, 2018 Report

But some people defended the decision to show the scenes, saying that Love Island is a "game show" and contestants know what they are letting themselves in for.

Riff Raff tweeted: "A timely reminder that this is a game show people.

"The contestants didn't sign up for love, they signed up to win £50k and if that fails, the cheap fame and wealth that comes with being on Love Island."

Daniel Evans added: "Everyone's complaining to Ofcom about Love Island, I'm sorry but Dani Dyer is on a show notorious for throwing in surprises and people hooking up with other people and is on a game show.

"Sorry but even if the fella she found is a good guy, she knows what she signed up for."

