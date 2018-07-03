Image copyright UK Parliament/BBC Image caption Miliband (left) made his presenting debut on Radio 2 last summer

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband is returning to guest present the Jeremy Vine show on Radio 2 later this month.

The MP's attempt to sing death metal alongside the lead singer of Napalm Death last time he hosted went viral.

It will be Lord Howard's first stint on Radio 2 - the former Tory leader said he regretted turning down a DJ job in the US when he was younger.

Miliband will host on 9, 10 and 11 July, while Lord Howard will take the reins on 12, 13 and 16 of this month.

The former Labour leader said: "I'm very flattered to have been asked back to present Radio 2's Jeremy Vine show. My death metal career has really taken off since my performance with Napalm Death on the show last year but I wanted to give something back to the place where it all began."

His other top moments last summer included an intense toilet flushing discussion with the listeners and a dog grooming session in the studio.

Lewis Carnie, head of Radio 2 says: "I am delighted that triumphant returner Ed Miliband and Radio 2 newcomer Lord Howard will be presenting the Jeremy Vine Show for three days each in July. Ed Miliband set the bar high last summer and I'm sure Lord Howard will be equally as entertaining".

Previous politicians who have guest presented on Radio 2 include Neil Kinnock and the late Charles Kennedy.

It's a first foray into national broadcasting for Lord Howard.

He said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to present the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2. As a young man I was offered the opportunity of becoming a disc jockey in the United States, which I regret to say I turned down. Now at last I can fulfil that ambition, as well as seeing what it's like to be the journalist who forces politicians to answer the questions."

Jeremy Vine was recently announced as Matthew Wright's replacement on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff but he will continue to host his Radio 2 show which runs on weekdays from 12 - 2pm.

