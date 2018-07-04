Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales is to appear on BBC Two's Gardeners' World later this month.

Prince Charles invited presenter Adam Frost to Highgrove House to explain how gardeners can help prevent threats against plants and trees.

The programme will explore the Prince's love for gardens and British landscapes.

His Royal Highness is an avid gardener and is passionate about organic farming.

Prince Charles will also reveal his first-hand experience of tree disease gained when managing the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

The estate covers 53,000 hectares of land across 23 British counties, including Highgrove, which the Prince has spent nearly 40 years personally transforming from neglected land into some of the most celebrated gardens in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles's passion for organic farming grew when he transformed the land at Highgrove House

His Royal Highness will also discuss new plant diseases and the steps he is taking within the Duchy of Cornwall to avoid the spread of plant pests.

In an interview with Gardeners' Question Time in April 2016, Prince Charles said that his love of gardening was sparked from his childhood, playing with Princess Anne outdoors and spending a lot of time with his grandmother at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Image copyright PA Image caption The prince said he hoped his grandson would enjoy the garden he helped to plant

Prince Charles also revealed that he now shares those similar moments with his grandson, Prince George.

He said: "You never know, do you, what people are going to be interested in. The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth."

Gardeners' World will be shown on BBC Two on Wednesday 18 July at 2000 BST.

