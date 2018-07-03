Image copyright Karwai Tang Image caption Christopher Maloney has undergone twenty cosmetic procedures in recent years

Fans are responding to former X Factor star Christopher Maloney's appearance on ITV's Loose Women on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old revealed that he has undergone twenty cosmetic procedures, spurred by negative comments on social media.

Panel host Christine Lampard said: "We've got a mirror here now - are you able to stand in front of it and tell us what you're able to see?"

Maloney was left visibly shaking as he looked, leaving some fans distressed.

Maloney revealed to the show's panel, which included Janet Street Porter and Coleen Nolan, that he refuses to look at photos or videos from his past, and that looking back over pictures while working on his autobiography has lowered his self-esteem.

He believes that being catapulted into the world of fame from a council estate background contributed to a breakdown and other difficulties.

Image caption Maloney in 2012 at the time he was competing on The X Factor

"I had surgery about four weeks ago," he told them. "I had a hair transplant, upper-eyelid surgery, another nose job, teeth done and some Botox. So I had it all in five days, so it was quite drastic."

The singer explained that despite not being able to look in the mirror, he likes how he feels after surgery and "gets a pick up" from it.

"I mean it's not that I take it lightly, anyone that get surgery, don't take it lightly and think about what you're doing before you jump in and do it... I sort of quite like it," he said.

He said he had enjoyed being on Tuesday's show.

Body Dysmorphia

Lampard concluded the segment by asking: "Will you promise that you'll at least talk to someone better qualified than me?

"I almost want you to fix that problem before you go under the knife again, because you just don't need it, Christopher," she said.

The show concluded by sharing details of resources for anyone who is affected by body dysmorphia.

