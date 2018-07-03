Image copyright Getty Images

The Met Police are investigating three more claims of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey, the BBC understands.

Between February and April of this year, police received allegations that the American actor sexually assaulted men in London and Gloucester.

This brings the number of claims against Spacey being investigated by London police to six - five complaints of sexual assault and one of assault.

The police have not confirmed the name of the person being investigated.

Two of the latest allegations are said to have occurred in London - Westminster (1996) and Lambeth (2008) - and the third in Gloucester (2013).

In 2017 the police received one allegation of assault said to have taken place in Lambeth (2008) and two sexual assault claims - one in Lambeth and the other in Westminster, both in 2005.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986

Overall, the Oscar-winning actor, 58, has faced sexual assault accusations from more than 30 men.

The first allegation came from the actor Anthony Rapp in November 2017 who said Spacey had made sexual advances to him in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Mr Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events, but publicly apologised. He has since issued an "absolute" denial of the other allegations that later emerged.

Spacey has won two Oscars for performances in American Beauty (2000) and the Usual Suspects (1996) and between 2004 and 2015 he was artistic director at The Old Vic Theatre in London.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.