Eric Dier scored England's winning penalty

According to overnight figures, 23.6 million viewers watched the moment when England won their World Cup penalty shootout against Colombia on ITV.

More people tuned in between 21:50-21:55 BST on Tuesday than watched any other five minutes of British TV since the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony.

An average of 20.1 million watched the last 16 match as a whole.

The win sent England through to face Sweden in the quarter-finals, a game that will be on BBC One on Saturday.

