Three people have been charged with kidnapping a star of the Halloween film series, along with another actor - holding the latter for ransom.

Two men and one woman have been charged with 17 felony counts, including kidnapping and assault with a firearm.

They are accused of kidnapping actor Joseph Capone and Daisy McCrackin - a star of 2002's Halloween: Resurrection - from the actress's Los Angeles home.

Mr Capone is alleged to have been held captive for 30 hours without food.

According to information released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the drama began on 3 May 2017.

The defendants - identified as Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal - are accused of going to McCrackin's home in south Los Angeles.

There, Mr Stewart allegedly struck Capone repeatedly with a firearm. The pair were then alleged to have been taken to Mr Jones's home with black hoods over their heads.

Official documents say Capone was stripped naked and tied up in a bathtub, while McCrackin was driven to several banks, in her own car, and told to provide at least $10,000 (£7,500) for the release of her fellow actor.

According to the official news release, McCrackin was able to escape and alert police after being driven back to her home.

Footage of one of the defendants being arrested on Monday was captured on video and posted on Twitter.

The defendants are expected to appear in court on 23 July for a pre-trial hearing. All three face life in prison if convicted.

McCrackin played a character called Donna in Halloween: Resurrection. Her character died after being impaled on a spike by the murderous Michael Myers.

The 36-year-old also appeared in 2016 horror film She Rises and played the daughter of a murder victim in a 2003 episode of Cold Case.

