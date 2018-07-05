Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tate St Ives faces onto Porthmeor Beach

A "breathtakingly beautiful" £20m extension to Cornwall's Tate St Ives gallery has earned it the prestigious award for Museum of the Year.

The venue reopened in October after an expansion that doubled its gallery space by digging into the cliff face.

That impressed the judges of the Art Fund's annual Museum of the Year award, which comes with a £100,000 prize.

Art Fund director Stephen Deuchar said the extension was "deeply intelligent and breathtakingly beautiful".

Mr Deuchar, who chaired the judging panel, also said the redevelopment provided "the perfect stage for a curatorial programme that is at once adventurous, inclusive and provocative".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The gallery's expansion took almost 15 years to come to fruition

The gallery opened in 1993 to celebrate the artists who were attracted by the light in the coastal town from the 1930s onwards, including Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, Alfred Wallis and Patrick Heron.

Tate St Ives proved more popular than expected, and plans for an extension were drawn up 15 years ago.

Many locals objected to the original proposals, however, with more than 2,000 signing a petition, saying the scheme would block views of the sea and take up car parking space.

So architects decided to dig into the cliff face instead, and the venue was shut for 18 months while the work was carried out.

The other shortlisted institutions were:

Brooklands Museum, Weybridge, Surrey

Ferens Art Gallery, Hull

Glasgow Women's Library

The Postal Museum, London

Last year's prize was won by another place with links to Barbara Hepworth - the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in the West Yorkshire town where the sculptor was born.

The Hepworth Wakefield has just announced that it will use its £100,000 prize money to buy a sculpture by Turner Prize and Hepworth Prize winner Helen Martens, and to help transform neighbouring land into a new public garden.

