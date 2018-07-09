Image copyright Netflix Image caption Power couple Claire and Frank Underwood ruled the White House

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has said she and former co-star Kevin Spacey only "knew each other between 'action' and 'cut'."

The pair appeared as White House power couple Claire and Frank Underwood in the hit Netflix series.

Spacey was written out of the show after being accused of sexual assault, allegations he denies.

"I didn't know the man," Wright can be seen saying in an advance clip from an NBC interview that will air later.

The actress goes on to describe Spacey as an "incredible craftsman."

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Wright's character, formerly the First Lady, is now the President

She added: "Kevin and I knew each other between 'action' and 'cut' and in between set-ups, where we would giggle."

The full interview is set to air on NBC's Today programme in the US.

It is the first time she has spoken about her relationship with Spacey since the allegations came to light towards the end of last year.

The eight-episode final season of House of Cards, expected to drop on Netflix this autumn, will focus on Claire Underwood's career.

The character became the US president at the end of the last season, a position previously held by her on-screen husband.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.