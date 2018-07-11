BBC pay: The 2017-18 list of star salaries in full
The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.
Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list - although in many cases, such as with Claudia Winkleman, this is a result of some programmes being produced by BBC Studios, which is now considered a commercial entity and so no longer counted.
Here's the full list of those earning more than £150,000 in 2017-18:
Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,759,999
Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year
2016-17: £1,750,000-£1,799,999
Chris Evans - £1,660,000-£1,669,999
Radio 2 breakfast show. His drop this year is down to no longer presenting Top Gear.
2016-17 pay: £2,200,000-£2,249,999
Graham Norton - £600,000-£609,999
BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes
2016-17: £850,000-£899,999.
Steve Wright - £550,000-£559,999
Radio 2 afternoon show
2016-17: £500,000-£549,999
Huw Edwards - £520,000-£529,999
BBC News and elections and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.
2016-17: £550,000-£599,999
Jeremy Vine - £440,000-£449,999
Radio 2 & Eggheads. Points of View is made by BBC Studios. The BBC has previously said he's also taken a pay cut.
2016-17: £700,000-£749,999
Nicky Campbell - £410,000-£419,999
5 live Breakfast and Your Call. The BBC has previously said he's taken a pay cut.
2016-17: £400,000-£449,999
Alan Shearer - £410,000-£419,999
Match of the Day
2016-17: £400,000-£449,999
Nick Grimshaw - £400,000-£409,999
Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Big Weekend and Teen Awards
2016-17: £350,000-£399,999
John Humphrys - £400,000-£409,999
Radio 4 Today programme. Mastermind is made by BBC Studios, accounting for some of Humphrys' drop. The BBC has previously said he's also taken a pay cut.
2016-17: £600,000-£649,999
Andrew Marr - £400,000-£409,999
The Andrew Marr Show, Start the Week, documentaries
2016-17: £400,000-£449,999
Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£409,999
5 live, Radio Ulster and Nolan Live show
2016-17: £400,000-£449,999
Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£379,999
BBC Radio 2 and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes. Strictly Come Dancing is made by BBC Studios.
2016-17: £450,000-£499,999.
Simon Mayo - £340,000-£349,999
Radio 2 & 5 live
2016-17: £350,000-£399,999
Vanessa Feltz - £330,000-£339,999
Radio 2 & Radio London
2016-17: £350,000-£399,999
Eddie Mair - £330,000-£339,999
Radio 4 PM programme
2016-17: £300,000-£349,999
Ken Bruce - £300,000-£309,999
Radio 2 morning show
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
George Alagiah - £290,000-£299,999
BBC News
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
Scott Mills - £280,000-£289,999
Radio 1 afternoon show
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
Jason Mohammad - £260,000-£269,999
Final Score, 5 live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
Nick Robinson - £250,000-£259,999
Today programme & Political Thinking. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
Evan Davis - £250,000-£259,000
Newsnight & Radio 4's The Bottom Line. Dragons' Den is made by BBC Studios.
2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
The rest of the list
£230,000-£239,999
- Nick Knowles
- Lauren Laverne
- Gabby Logan
- Jon Sopel
£220,000-£229,999
- Mark Chapman
- Mishal Husain
- Laura Kuenssberg
- Emily Maitlis
- Dan Walker
£210,000-£219,999
- Victoria Derbyshire
£200,000-£209,999
- Jeremy Bowen
- Martha Kearney
- Amol Rajan
- Sophie Raworth
£190,000-£199,999
- Sue Barker
- Mary Berry
- John McEnroe
- Mark Radcliffe
£180,000-£189,999
- Jonathan Agnew
- Clare Balding
- Fiona Bruce
£170,000-£179,999
- Katya Adler
- Mark Easton
- Greg James
- Shaun Keaveny
- James Naughtie
- Jo Whiley
- Ian Wright
£160,000-£169,999
- Kamal Ahmed
- Sarah Montague
- John Simpson
- Moira Stuart
- Justin Webb
£150,000-£159,999
- Ben Brown
- Rachel Burden
- Tina Daheley
- Jane Garvey
- Simon Jack
- Fergal Keane
- Trevor Nelson
- John Pienaar
- Sarah Smith
Some of the stars no longer the list:
- Zoe Ball (Strictly: It Takes Two) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999 It Takes Two is made by BBC Studios
- Matt Baker (The One Show) 2016-17: £450,000-£499,999. The One Show is made by BBC Studios
- Alex Jones (The One Show) 2016-17: £400,000-£449,999. The One Show is made by BBC Studios
- Tess Daly (Strictly Come Dancing) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Strictly Come Dancing is made by BBC Studios
- Derek Thompson (Casualty) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Casualty is made by BBC Studios
- Amanda Mealing (Casualty) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999. Casualty is made by BBC Studios
- Prof Brian Cox (Science documentaries & Radio 4's Infinite Monkey Cage) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999
