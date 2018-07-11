Image copyright PA / Getty Image caption Trevor Nelson, Fiona Bruce and Nick Grimshaw

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list - although in many cases, such as with Claudia Winkleman, this is a result of some programmes being produced by BBC Studios, which is now considered a commercial entity and so no longer counted.

Here's the full list of those earning more than £150,000 in 2017-18:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,759,999

Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year

2016-17: £1,750,000-£1,799,999

Chris Evans - £1,660,000-£1,669,999

Radio 2 breakfast show. His drop this year is down to no longer presenting Top Gear.

2016-17 pay: £2,200,000-£2,249,999

Graham Norton - £600,000-£609,999

BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes

2016-17: £850,000-£899,999.

Steve Wright - £550,000-£559,999

Radio 2 afternoon show

2016-17: £500,000-£549,999

Huw Edwards - £520,000-£529,999

BBC News and elections and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.

2016-17: £550,000-£599,999

Jeremy Vine - £440,000-£449,999

Radio 2 & Eggheads. Points of View is made by BBC Studios. The BBC has previously said he's also taken a pay cut.

2016-17: £700,000-£749,999

Nicky Campbell - £410,000-£419,999

5 live Breakfast and Your Call. The BBC has previously said he's taken a pay cut.

2016-17: £400,000-£449,999

Alan Shearer - £410,000-£419,999

Match of the Day

2016-17: £400,000-£449,999

Nick Grimshaw - £400,000-£409,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Big Weekend and Teen Awards

2016-17: £350,000-£399,999

John Humphrys - £400,000-£409,999

Radio 4 Today programme. Mastermind is made by BBC Studios, accounting for some of Humphrys' drop. The BBC has previously said he's also taken a pay cut.

2016-17: £600,000-£649,999

Andrew Marr - £400,000-£409,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Start the Week, documentaries

2016-17: £400,000-£449,999

Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£409,999

5 live, Radio Ulster and Nolan Live show

2016-17: £400,000-£449,999

Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£379,999

BBC Radio 2 and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes. Strictly Come Dancing is made by BBC Studios.

2016-17: £450,000-£499,999.

Simon Mayo - £340,000-£349,999

Radio 2 & 5 live

2016-17: £350,000-£399,999

Vanessa Feltz - £330,000-£339,999

Radio 2 & Radio London

2016-17: £350,000-£399,999

Eddie Mair - £330,000-£339,999

Radio 4 PM programme

2016-17: £300,000-£349,999

Ken Bruce - £300,000-£309,999

Radio 2 morning show

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

George Alagiah - £290,000-£299,999

BBC News

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

Scott Mills - £280,000-£289,999

Radio 1 afternoon show

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

Jason Mohammad - £260,000-£269,999

Final Score, 5 live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

Nick Robinson - £250,000-£259,999

Today programme & Political Thinking. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

Evan Davis - £250,000-£259,000

Newsnight & Radio 4's The Bottom Line. Dragons' Den is made by BBC Studios.

2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

The rest of the list

£230,000-£239,999

Nick Knowles

Lauren Laverne

Gabby Logan

Jon Sopel

£220,000-£229,999

Mark Chapman

Mishal Husain

Laura Kuenssberg

Emily Maitlis

Dan Walker

£210,000-£219,999

Victoria Derbyshire

£200,000-£209,999

Jeremy Bowen

Martha Kearney

Amol Rajan

Sophie Raworth

£190,000-£199,999

Sue Barker

Mary Berry

John McEnroe

Mark Radcliffe

£180,000-£189,999

Jonathan Agnew

Clare Balding

Fiona Bruce

£170,000-£179,999

Katya Adler

Mark Easton

Greg James

Shaun Keaveny

James Naughtie

Jo Whiley

Ian Wright

£160,000-£169,999

Kamal Ahmed

Sarah Montague

John Simpson

Moira Stuart

Justin Webb

£150,000-£159,999

Ben Brown

Rachel Burden

Tina Daheley

Jane Garvey

Simon Jack

Fergal Keane

Trevor Nelson

John Pienaar

Sarah Smith

Some of the stars no longer the list:

Zoe Ball (Strictly: It Takes Two) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999 It Takes Two is made by BBC Studios

(Strictly: It Takes Two) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999 Matt Baker (The One Show) 2016-17: £450,000-£499,999. The One Show is made by BBC Studios

(The One Show) 2016-17: £450,000-£499,999. Alex Jones (The One Show) 2016-17: £400,000-£449,999. The One Show is made by BBC Studios

(The One Show) 2016-17: £400,000-£449,999. Tess Daly (Strictly Come Dancing) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Strictly Come Dancing is made by BBC Studios

(Strictly Come Dancing) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Derek Thompson (Casualty) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Casualty is made by BBC Studios

(Casualty) 2016-17: £350,000-£399,999. Amanda Mealing (Casualty) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999. Casualty is made by BBC Studios

(Casualty) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999. Prof Brian Cox (Science documentaries & Radio 4's Infinite Monkey Cage) 2016-17: £250,000-£299,999

