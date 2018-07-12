Emmys 2018: Game of Thrones leads with 22 nominations
Game of Thrones leads the nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, after being ineligible in 2017.
The HBO series has 22 nominations in total, followed by sci-fi series Westworld and comedy show Saturday Night Live, both with 21.
It is the first time in 18 years that HBO did not have the highest number of Emmy nominations.
Netflix leads with a total of 112 nominations, beating HBO, which received 108.
In 2017, The Handmaid's Tale became the first show from a streaming platform to receive the award for best drama.
This year several actresses from the dystopian drama have received nominations, including Elizabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel.
Several British actors have received nominations for the awards also.
Millie Bobby Brown is up for the best supporting actress award for her performance in Netflix's Stranger Things.
Claire Foy, from HBO's royal drama The Crown, is nominated for the best actress award alongside her cast mates Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, who were nominated for the best supporting actor and best supporting actress awards.
Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Patrick Melrose.
The Late Late Show with James Corden is up for the outstanding variety talk show award.
Key categories:
Best lead actress in a drama series
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Best lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
- Sterling . Brown - This Is Us
- Ed Harris - Westworld
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Best lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
- Michelle Dockery - Godless
- Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King - Seven Seconds
- Jessica Biel - The Sinner
- Laura Dern - The Tale
Best lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
- Jeff Daniels - Looming Tower
- John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
- Jesse Plemons - U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)
Best lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - black-ish
- Ted Danson - The Good Place
- Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- William H Macy - Shameless
Best lead actress in a comedy series
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Best drama series
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Best comedy series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best limited series
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
Best TV movie
- Fahrenheit 451
- Flint
- Paterno
- The Tale
- USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Comedy show Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host this years awards, on 17 September.
The full nominations are on the Emmys website.
