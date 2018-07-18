Image copyright Courtesy of Netflix Image caption Stranger Things has become one of the company's biggest hits

In the early days of Netflix, subscribers used the streaming service to binge-watch shows like Breaking Bad, which they'd missed when they were first broadcast.

But as the company grew larger, it became even better known for making high quality content of its own.

The subscription service took their venture to new heights when it began unveiling its own original shows in 2013.

Binge-watching became everyone's favourite hobby while "Netflix and chill" entered the cultural lexicon.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime now have more subscribers than traditional pay TV services in the UK, new data from Ofcom revealed on Wednesday.

Image copyright Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Breaking Bad, which starred Bryan Cranston (or the dad from Malcolm in the Middle), centred on a struggling school chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime by selling drugs to help his family.

The series, which was produced by AMC, originally aired in 2008, and has since become a cult sensation, but its creator Vince Gilligan thanked Netflix at the Emmy Awards in 2013 for helping the show gain global popularity.

"I think Netflix kept us on the air," he said. "Not only are we standing up here [with the Emmy], I don't think our show would have even lasted beyond season two."

So as well as providing a helping hand for some slept-on shows, here are some original series which have helped Netflix become a serious player in its own right:

1. House of Cards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wright won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2013 for her role as Claire Underwood

The award-winning political drama was one of the first original Netflix series, and quickly became the toast of the company, solidifying the platform's reputation for delivering addictive television.

House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright and tells the story of congressman Frank Underwood and his ruthless plan to attain power in the political playground of Washington, DC aided by his wife Claire.

In 2013, the drama received nine Emmy nominations and became the first online television show to be in the running for the TV industry's coveted awards.

However, the future of the series was in question after Spacey was fired following sexual misconduct allegations.

Wright will lead in the show's shortest and final season, expected to air later this year.

2. Orange is the New Black

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of OITNB at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017

Based on a true story, the series revolves around Piper Chapman, a middle-class woman living in New York, who is sentenced to 15 months in a women's prison after being convicted of smuggling drug money ten years before starting her law-abiding life.

Since its debut in July 2013, the show has bagged several prestigious awards from the Emmys to the Golden Globes.

It has been praised for its depiction of race, sexuality, gender and diverse body types, particularly its complex look at LGBT women. Arguably, the complete opposite of Love Island.

3. 13 Reasons Why

Based on the novel written by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why revolves around 17-year-old Clay Jensen and his friend Hannah Baker, who committed suicide after struggling to cope with the culture and gossip at school.

Hannah leaves behind a box of cassette tapes she recorded which gives the 13 reasons she decided to end her life.

The show sparked a massive debate across social media between viewers, experts and parents on whether the show glamorised suicide or tackled the issue responsibly.

Aside from the conversation and think pieces, the stars of the show Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, who played Hannah and Clay, were praised for their chemistry and authentic performance.

The first season is basically 13 hours of suspense, anxiety and heartbreak, so if you're going to binge, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby.

4. Stranger Things

Another show with a stellar cast of young actors, Stranger Things is undeniably one of Netflix's most popular shows.

Set in the 1980s, the series begins when Will Byers is abducted by a mysterious creature. In the first season we follow his mum Joyce who is played by Winona Ryder, try to find her son, whilst at the same time, his group of friends use their own efforts to find Will. The gang are also being helped by Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has been praised for its talented young cast and has received several industry nominations and awards. This year, one of its youngest stars, Millie Bobby Brown, received her second Emmy nomination for her role as Eleven.

(What were you doing at 14 years old?)

5. The Crown

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Foy played the Queen during the early years of her reign, alongside Matt Smith who played Prince Philip

This lavish drama, which debuted in 2016, is a biographical story about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The series begins with an inside look into the early days of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's marriage, all the way up to her ascent to the throne as Queen, after the death of her father, in between romances and political rivalries that shaped Britain in the 20th Century.

The first season was the most expensive drama produced by Netflix, costing at least £100m. Seeing how gorgeous the gowns and jewels are, fans argue it's money well spent.

It has received several awards, including best actress and best actor at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in 2016 for Claire Foy (who played a young Queen Elizabeth II) and John Lithgow (Winston Churchill).

6. Narcos

The first two seasons are based on the story of Pablo Escobar, the drug lord whose cartel supplied most of the cocaine smuggled into the United States and turned him into a billionaire.

Despite not being able to bag nominations from the likes of the Emmys and Screen Actors Guild, the show is praised for its suspenseful drama and skilful storytelling.

The lead actor Wagner Moura, who plays the wealthy criminal, has been highly praised for his portrayal, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination in 2016.

7. The Good Place

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vulture praised The Good Place for having the "best acting ensemble" on TV

Due to an error, Eleanor Shellstrop finds herself in the afterlife and, much to her surprise, ends up in The Good Place, a heaven-like utopia as a rewards for her righteous life. Determined to stay after realising she's there by mistake, Eleanor tries to become a better person.

Since its debut, the show has been praised for its originality, writing and performances, and has been praised by multiple critics for the shows exploration of philosophy and ethics.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.