2018 Riba Stirling shortlist in pictures
The six buildings to be shortlisted for the 2018 Riba Stirling prize have been announced.
Those nominated for the UK's best new building include a nursery school and cemetery, as well as student accommodation and an office building.
The Royal Institute for British Architects will announce the winner of it's highest accolade in October.
Hastings Pier won last year's award, after it was devastated by fire in 2010.
RIBA President Ben Derbyshire said: "This shortlist illustrates why UK architects and architecture are held in such high regard around the world.
"Years of thoughtful design, collaborative working and a desire to nurture the human spirit has resulted in six buildings of real integrity and purpose. I am sure they will continue to inspire those who experience them, for decades to come."
Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners
Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire by Waugh Thistleton Architects
Chadwick Hall, University of Roehampton, London by Henley Halebrown
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall by Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev
Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery, Cambridge by MUMA
The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre, Worcester College, Oxford by Niall McLaughlin Architects
You may also be interested in:
- Hastings Pier scoops architecture award
- Tube station named Gareth Southgate
- Breastfeeding model causes stir on catwalk
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.