Netflix's Insatiable faces backlash over 'fat-shaming'
Netflix's trailer for its new series, Insatiable, is facing a backlash across social media for its apparent "fat-shaming" plot.
The series stars Debby Ryan as Patty, a high school teen who has been bullied because of her weight.
But some viewers have criticised for the way it appears to tackle the issue.
Ryan wears a fat suit for the role, while her classmates are seen calling her "fatty Patty" and making jokes about her in the trailer.
"Don't watch shows where people wear fat suits. Don't watch shows where they try to turn fat phobia and hatred into a joke," one viewer tweeted.
The plot sees Patty spend her summer with her jaw wired shut after being punched in the face during a fight, and loses weight as a result.
She returns to school after a dramatic physical change, with her fellow pupils shocked at her appearance.
She then sets out to prove wrong everyone who underestimated her when she was larger.
Patty is joined by Bob Armstrong (played by Dallas Roberts), a disgraced lawyer turned beauty pageant coach who takes on the teen to be the next queen.
Bob's social-climbing wife is being played by Alyssa Milano, well known for playing Pheobe Halliwell in Charmed.
She has already defended her role in the project:
Lauren Gussis, who wrote and executive produced the show said the show was based off her own experiences growing up.
She told Teen Vogue that Patty the demon of her "inner formerly bullied teenager".
"I really felt like it was important to look at [bullying] head on and talk about it," she explained.
