Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West and Ellen DeGeneres have voiced their support for pop singer Demi Lovato.

The 25-year-old is in a Los Angeles hospital receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

Lovato was found unconscious at her home on Tuesday and was treated at the scene.

Famous friends of the star have been posting on social media, whilst thousands of fans have been using the "Pray for Demi" hashtag.

They have included former Disney co-stars Nick and Joe Jonas, who starred alongside her in the 2008 film Camp Rock and enlisted her as a support act on the Jonas Brothers World Tour in 2009.

Skip Twitter post by @nickjonas Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @joejonas Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018 Report

A number of artists also gave their support, including friends and collaborators Katy Perry, Clean Bandit, Ariana Grande and Kesha.

High profile figures also talked about the addiction problems Demi had faced and offered their love and prayers, including TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks.

Skip Twitter post by @TheEllenShow I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @tyrabanks Addiction is not a choice.



My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 24, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Kehlani sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018 Report

Many stars also professed to being fans of Lovato and cited her as an inspiration, including Lady Gaga and Ruby Rose.

Skip Twitter post by @ladygaga We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @halsey Sending all my love to @ddlovato. I hope she is given the privacy, respect, support and compassion she deserves right now. Demi you’re a warrior and you’re going to get through this. Your bravery is unbeatable. — h (@halsey) July 24, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @RubyRose My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lilireinhart praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018 Report

Friends Kim Kardashian, Brad Paisley and Cardi B also gave their support to the star.

