Demi Lovato: Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian support hospitalised singer

  • 25 July 2018
Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kim Kardashian West and Ariana Grande have sent messages of support to Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West and Ellen DeGeneres have voiced their support for pop singer Demi Lovato.

The 25-year-old is in a Los Angeles hospital receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

Lovato was found unconscious at her home on Tuesday and was treated at the scene.

Famous friends of the star have been posting on social media, whilst thousands of fans have been using the "Pray for Demi" hashtag.

They have included former Disney co-stars Nick and Joe Jonas, who starred alongside her in the 2008 film Camp Rock and enlisted her as a support act on the Jonas Brothers World Tour in 2009.

A number of artists also gave their support, including friends and collaborators Katy Perry, Clean Bandit, Ariana Grande and Kesha.

High profile figures also talked about the addiction problems Demi had faced and offered their love and prayers, including TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks.

Many stars also professed to being fans of Lovato and cited her as an inspiration, including Lady Gaga and Ruby Rose.

Friends Kim Kardashian, Brad Paisley and Cardi B also gave their support to the star.

