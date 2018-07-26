Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda were on stage together at last year's Emmy Awards

Jane Fonda has confirmed that a sequel to hit movie 9 to 5 is in the works.

Fonda starred in the 1980 film with Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin and said the trio "are intending" to be in the sequel.

The original hit film is about three women who turn the tables on their sexist boss by abducting him and taking over the business.

The sequel will reflect the #MeToo movement and may see young women looking to the original trio for help.

Fonda confirmed the news at a Television Critics Association panel about her new HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

"My role is as an executive producer, and I'm working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trio attended a Broadway musical version of 9 to 5 back in 2009

Fonda said she thought that women still have a tough time at work.

"I'm sorry to say the situation is worse today. Today a lot of the workforce is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?"

In March it was reported that a sequel could be happening and Deadline reported that the film's creator Pat Resnick was looking to team with writer and actress Rashida Jones to create the script.

It is happening at a prime time for movie sequels. Eight of the top 10 films at the US box office over the weekend were follow-ups.

