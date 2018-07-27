Image copyright Getty Images/Reuters Image caption Left-right: Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott are the new Charlie's Angels

Kristen Stewart is joining the ranks of Charlie's Angels in a reboot of the TV series and films about three female private detectives.

The Twilight star will play one of the "angels" alongside British actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Elizabeth Banks will direct and also play Bosley, the face of the detective agency owned by the mysterious Charlie.

She said Charlie's Angels was "one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman" since its 1970s debut.

Actress and singer Scott is known for her role in 2017's The Power Rangers film and will be seen playing Jasmine in Disney's 2019 live-action version of Aladdin.

Balinska - the daughter of TV chef Lorraine Pascale - appeared in the 2017 film A Modern Tale.

Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2 and played Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games, said the film would "honour the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency, while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels".

Film critic Rhianna Dhillon told the BBC it was "a good move" for Stewart.

"Her image has changed since Twilight and she isn't a stranger to a franchise aimed at women," she said. "She's growing up, this is a much more kick-ass film and will be more ironic, especially with Elizabeth Banks directing it.

"I don't think she'll let it become like another Ghostbusters, she would go for this if the script was really excellent and funny, and having interviewed her, she has that humour that doesn't really come through in her films.

"This could be her way of moving into comedy."

The previous Charlie's Angels films, released in 2000 and 2003, starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz as the glamorous trio who used a mixture of brains and martial arts to solve crimes.

The '70s TV series featured several actresses including Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

