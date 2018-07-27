Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The wedding was witnessed by a handful of friends and their two daughters

Actress Michelle Williams has revealed that she and Mount Eerie musician Phil Elverum recently got married in secret.

Williams told Vanity Fair the ceremony took place in the Adirondack Mountains in New York.

The pair met through mutual friends, having shared the experience of being single parents and losing their partners.

The Greatest Showman star has a child with Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 from an accidental drug overdose.

Elverum also lost his wife, illustrator and musician Geneviève Castrée, to cancer in 2015, just four months after the birth of their daughter.

The death of his wife formed the basis of his last two albums, A Crow Looked At Me and Now Only.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Williams said her new husband "makes me feel free"

While Williams has mostly kept a lid on details about her relationship with Elverum, she described it as "very sacred and very special".

She added: "Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment.

"I parent to let Matilda [her daughter] feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The different fees received by co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams caused a furore

One thing 37-year-old Williams has been very vocal about is the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

The four-time Oscar nominee was paid $80 (£61) a day for reshoots of Ridley Scott's All The Money in the World, while her co-star Mark Wahlberg received a total of $1.5m (£1.1m), which he later donated to the Time's Up campaign.

"You feel totally de-valued," she told the magazine.

"But that also chimes in with pretty much every other experience you've had in your workplace, so you just learn to swallow it."

She described the episode as a "private humiliation", which then "became a public turning point".

The actress, who has chosen to live a low-profile life with her daughter since the death of Ledger, described the attention from the pay dispute as "a very hard thing for me to navigate".

She added: "My instinct is to keep my life very, very private. But I also need and want certain things out of my career that demand I assume a more public voice."

