Image copyright Getty Images

British actor Ed Westwick will not be prosecuted over three sexual assault allegations he faced in the US.

The Los Angeles District Attorney said it would not pursue the cases against the star of Gossip Girl and White Gold.

There was "insufficient evidence" for a prosecution to go ahead, the investigators said.

The 30-year-old star vehemently denied the "unverified and provably untrue" allegations when two women accused him of rape last November.

Prosecutors said witnesses identified by the first two alleged victims were "not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt".

They said they were unable to contact the third alleged victim.

Prosecutors said other women had alleged unwanted touching against the actor, but that these claims would not be pursued because they fell outside the statute of limitations.

After the allegations emerged last year, the BBC cut Westwick out of its Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence and "paused" filming on the second series of BBC Two comedy White Gold.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.