The broadcasting regulator Ofcom has scrapped the roll-out of further local TV channels across the UK.

More than 30 local TV stations have been set up since 2013, but some have faced financial difficulties and have struggled to attract an audience.

Ofcom has now halted plans to seek people to run new channels in 13 areas.

The regulator said it had taken the decision in light of "the significant financial challenges that the local TV sector is facing".

Continuing with the plans for the new channels would, Ofcom said, "have an adverse impact on the economic viability of the local TV sector."

Licences will now not be advertised for Bangor (Wales), Barnstaple, Bromsgrove, Derry Londonderry, Forth Valley, Gloucester, Inverness, Kidderminster, Limavady, Luton, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Local TV was launched in the UK under a plan laid out in 2011 by then culture secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Current licensees include ESTV, which runs the Evening Standard-affiliated London Live, and That's TV, which runs 14 channels across the UK.

