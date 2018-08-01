Image copyright EPA Image caption Wintour is one of fashion's most influential, and formidable, figures

Dame Anna Wintour is to "indefinitely" remain as Vogue's editor-in-chief, publisher Conde Nast has confirmed.

It follows speculation that the British-born fashion titan, 67, would be stepping down from the publishing house after almost 40 years.

But a statement from CEO Bob Sauerberg on Tuesday said Wintour remains "integral" to the company and will also continue as its artistic director.

She is a "creative leader whose influence is beyond measure," he added.

Dame Anna, editor of American Vogue for three decades, has earned a reputation as one of fashion's most influential, and formidable, figures - epitomised by her trademark bob and dark glasses.

Skip Twitter post by @CondeNast Statement from Bob Sauerberg, CEO, Condé Nast: "Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure. She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely..." 1/2 — Condé Nast (@CondeNast) July 31, 2018 Report

Raised in London to a British father and an American mother, she formerly served editor of British Vogue, before taking the helm at its US sister publication in 1988.

She became Conde Nast's artistic director in 2013, and was made a dame last year for services to fashion and journalism.

Image copyright CARLO ALLEGRI Image caption Wintour became editor of American Vogue in 1988

But a number of recent changes at the company - including the transition of long-time Vogue West Coast editor Lisa Love to an in-house branding position - sparked speculation over Wintour's potential departure.

The rumours intensified when Wintour temporarily relinquished control to hand Beyonce unprecedented freedom as guest editor for the September issue.

'An iconic figurehead' - Taylor-Dior Rumble, entertainment reporter

Since becoming editor-in-chief of Vogue, Wintour has become an iconic figurehead in fashion, with Forbes magazine hailing her as the most powerful woman in media and entertainment.

She gave US Vogue a new lease of life by shooting lesser-known models and mixing inexpensive clothes with couture.

In 1989, Wintour broke years of tradition, by putting Madonna on the cover only models had graced.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anna Wintour has been the editor of American Vogue for nearly 30 years

She is also credited for bringing designers like Marc Jacobs and John Galliano to the forefront of fashion, championing careers of designers and setting them off on the path superstardom.

Serving as a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, she is in charge of one of the most exclusive social events in every A-Lister's calendar, The Met Gala. The opulent event raises hundreds and millions of dollars for the museum and trends worldwide every year.

The pop-star pointedly hired Tyler Mitchell as the first black photographer to shoot the Vogue cover in the publication's 126-year history.

It follows the appointment of Edward Enninful as the first black, male, editor of British Vogue - replacing Alexandra Shulman as editor after 25 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Edward Enninful vowed to diversify British Vogue

Speaking to the BBC, Enninful said he wanted to create a more diverse magazine that was "open and friendly".

This contrasts Wintour's infamous micro-management style, widely assumed as the inspiration for the character of Miranda (played by Meryl Streep) in the hit film The Devil Wears Prada - based on a book written by her former personal assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

