In an interview with People, Cheryl Walker, the mother of the late actor Paul Walker, reveals their last conversation before his death.

She said he was sat in her kitchen with his daughter, Meadow, as he was talking about plans to pick out a Christmas tree and decorate it together.

"We were having this good conversation, and he'd forgotten about an event he had," says Cheryl.

"He got a text and said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm supposed to be somewhere!'"

On November 30 2013, the 40-year old actor left for his organisation's charity car show event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walker gained international fame for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise

Several hours later, the actor left the event in a Porsche sports car driven by his friend Roger Rodas - who also died - when the vehicle crashed in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said its deputies found a car engulfed in flames when they responded to a report of a collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"I think so many people think, 'Oh, he was just a movie star, who was killed in a car accident,'" says Cheryl.

"But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was such an amazing man," she continued.

Almost five years after his death, footage of a young Paul Walker has been made into a TV documentary about the Fast & Furious star. I Am Paul Walker is scheduled to be released later this month.

It also features interviews with his family and colleagues such as director Wayne Kramer and fellow Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson.

"If you loved him the way we did, you would say 'Well, why him and not us?'" says Gibson.

His mother, Cheryl, says: "I've gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives."

"That is such a blessing. He's never forgotten."

