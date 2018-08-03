Image copyright PA Image caption Spin The Wheel is Timberlake's first foray into TV production

Fox is to gamble on Spin The Wheel - a TV game show co-created by Justin Timberlake.

The network has ordered one series of the trivia game, which will see contestants compete for a $20m (£15m) prize by strategically placing wedges on a spinning 40ft wheel.

Actor Dax Shepard will host the show, which was dreamt up by the pop star and TV producer Andrew Glassman.

Fox said the "massive" show "has the ability to change people's lives".

Rob Wade, the network's president of alternative entertainment, said: "We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history.

"We can't wait to spin the wheel."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Parenthood actor Dax Shepard will host the show

Fox's announcement brings a year-long bidding war for the format to an end.

Contestants will need to correctly answer a series of pop culture questions to raise funds and stand a chance of winning the lucrative jackpot.

Incorrect responses risk wedges that could instantly reduce the winnings to zero.

Spin The Wheel is to air during the forthcoming 2018-19 broadcast season, but a specific date has not been set.

Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright will executive produce the series alongside Timberlake and Glassman, who described Spin the Wheel as "the opportunity of a lifetime".

He said: "This is all about a rollercoaster of emotions, positive energy and some incredible wins."

