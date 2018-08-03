Image copyright Aimee Spinks Image caption John C Reilly (left) and Steve Coogan play comedy legends Laurel and Hardy

Knowing me Alan Partridge, knowing you Stan Laurel. Aha!

Steve Coogan has gone from playing the hapless Norfolk-based TV and radio host to playing one half of legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy in a new film.

The first photo has been released of Coogan as Laurel alongside Guardians of the Galaxy actor John C Reilly, who plays Oliver Hardy in Stan & Ollie.

The film, which follows the pair on their farewell tour, will close the BFI London Film Festival on 21 October.

That will be its world premiere, ahead of its cinema release next January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Head of BBC Films Christine Langan said Coogan and Reilly were "dream casting"

Laurel and Hardy earned their places as all-time comedy greats by starring in more than 100 films together from the 1920s to the 1950s.

The film is described as a "heart-warming story" that follows them on their "triumphant" final tour of UK and Ireland in 1953.

It has been penned by Jeff Pope, who wrote 2013's Oscar-nominated Philomena with Coogan.

Director Jon S Baird said: "Stan & Ollie, at its heart, is a love story between old friends who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood's history."

The film also will also star Nina Arianda and Shirley Henderson as Laurel and Hardy's wives Ida and Lucille.

