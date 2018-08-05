8 of this week's biggest entertainment stories

Image copyright Getty/ITV/Conde Nast

You may well have had a busy week. You may have been on holiday. You may be suffering from Love Island withdrawal symptoms.

Hey, we're not here to judge.

But in case you have fallen behind on the past week's entertainment news, we want to help you get back on track.

Here are eight of the biggest stories you might have missed.

1. Jen's Friends fantasy

Image copyright Ben Hassett/InStyle

Jennifer Aniston revealed she, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have talked about a possible Friends reboot.

In a wide-ranging interview with InStyle, she added she "fantasises" about the show being brought back.

"Courteney, Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasise about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had," Aniston said.

"I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

2. Jani were crowned Love Island winners

Image copyright ITV Image caption Dani and Jack are the only couple to have stayed together since the first episode

A record-breaking 3.6 million people watched Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham win the final of this year's Love Island.

The pair originally "coupled up" on the first episode eight weeks earlier and walked away with the £50,000 prize.

Things now seem to be moving pretty fast for them - with Jack commenting this week that he hopes they will marry in 2019.

3. Listeners switched off from news

Image caption Mishal Husain of Radio 4's Today and Nicky Campbell from 5 Live Breakfast

BBC Radio 4's Today programme and 5 Live Breakfast lost listeners this spring, industry figures showed.

Today's audience dropped by 839,000 year-on-year, while 5 Live Breakfast was down 337,000, according to Rajar, which monitors UK radio listening.

The BBC said a quieter news agenda in the second quarter of this year was partly to blame.

4. Two different Vogue front covers made headlines

Image copyright Conde Nast

Vogue India's decision to put the 18-year-old daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on its cover came in for major criticism.

Many posted angrily on social media that Suhana Khan didn't deserve the cover because she hasn't achieved anything to warrant being there.

The prestigious Vogue cover is normally reserved for top models, actresses or singers at the peak of their careers.

Image copyright Vogue

Meanwhile, Rihanna's September British Vogue cover showed her with her eyebrows seemingly removed and ultra-fine, pronounced arches pencilled in their place.

It flies in the face (literally) of the bushy Cara Delevingne-inspired brows that have for so long been the beauty norm of the £20m brow industry.

But would women really ditch their carefully grown-out eyebrows for such a dramatic look?

We attempted to find out.

5. The Hate U Give's illustrator spoke out on the casting of the film

Image copyright Debra Cartwright / Getty

The cover art illustrator for The Hate U Give has said she "wasn't exactly thrilled" with the casting of the film adaptation.

Debra Cartwright illustrated the cover for Angie Thomas's young adult novel, which was published in February 2017.

Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg was cast in the lead role in the film, which will be released later this year.

But some fans were unhappy with her casting as she has a lighter complexion than the character in the book.

6. An "outspoken battleaxe" arrived on the cobbles

Image copyright ITV Image caption Maureen Lipman will play Evelyn Plummer - Tyrone's grandmother

Coronation Street added Maureen Lipman to the list of acclaimed actors joining its ranks - she will play "outspoken battleaxe" Evelyn Plummer, the grandma of Tyrone Dobbs.

Her character comes into Tyrone's life when he researches his family history after the death of his mother, Jackie.

She will "ruffle a few feathers on the Street", according to ITV, much to the dismay of Tyrone's girlfriend Fiz.

7. The Royal Family are in fashion

Image copyright Reuters/PA/Getty Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex were all praised by Tatler

The Royal Family dominated a new list celebrating Britain's best dressed.

The full catalogue of Tatler's choices for 2018 were released on Thursday, and the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex all made the cut.

Even five-year-old Prince George was praised for his "Christopher Robin chic", including shorts, long socks and sleeveless jumper outfits.

8. The force is still with Carrie

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The late actress Carrie Fisher will appear in the film using footage recorded for Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The cast of the next Star Wars film was revealed, with a mixture of veteran stars and new faces set to appear.

The late actress Carrie Fisher will feature in Episode IX using previously unseen footage that was recorded for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

