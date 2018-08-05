Tributes have flooded in for Barry Chuckle, who has died at the age of 73.

The entertainer, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, enjoyed a career spanning five decades with younger brother Paul.

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Barry, (right) along with brother Paul, won ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967. They later appeared on TV competition New Faces (pictured) in 1974 - which showcased other future stars including Les Dennis, Michael Barrymore and Victoria Wood.

Image caption The brothers got their own show, Chuckle Hounds - which involved dressing up in dog costumes - in the mid 1980s. In 1987, ChuckleVision (pictured) was launched on the BBC.

Image caption ChuckleVision ran for 292 episodes spanning three decades, from 1987 to 2009. Generations of children watched the accident-prone entertainers with their theme tune, "Ch-ch-chucklevision, Ch-ch-chucklevision, Ch-ch-chucklevision".

Image caption The show - pictured here in 1997 - was known for its slapstick scenes.

Image caption The duo, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were made honorary presidents of Rotherham United. They were also known for their catchphrases. According to fan website ChuckleVision Wiki, Barry would often say the "to you" in the catchphrase: "To me, to you."

Image caption Barry Chuckle was also known for the catchphrase: "Oh dear, oh dear."

Image caption Paul and Barry often welcomed guests onto the show, including actor Bobby Davro in 1996.

Image caption Children of the eighties and nineties have been paying tribute to Barry, pictured here with Mr Blobby in 1998. Fans thanked him on Twitter "for the laughs" and being a "huge part of my childhood".

Image caption Barry was described as the Chuckle brother who did all the work - and got bossed around by Paul.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 2008, the brothers - whose real surname is Elliott - were honoured with a special award at the Bafta Children's Awards. "It's like a pat on the back from the business that we've been working in all these years," they said at the time. "It's a really nice, warm feeling."

Image copyright Endemol/BBC Image caption They continued making TV appearances, including on the Pointless Celebrities quiz show in 2015.