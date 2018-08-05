Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "To me, to you" - watch Barry Chuckle, left, in this ChuckleVision moment from 2006

Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73 after a short period of ill health.

The entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

Fans have paid tribute on Twitter, with many thanking him "for the laughs".

Earlier this year, the brothers returned to the small screen with a new show, Chuckle Time, on Channel 5.

The star had not been well towards the end of the new show's filming.

Summer work was cancelled while Barry rested at his doctor's request, but not long after his health deteriorated.

Manager Phil Dale said: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

Image caption The brothers' show ran for 22 years

Mr Dale said Barry "leaves 50 years of laughter as his legacy, which is something very special".

The duo had started their careers as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967.

Emma Bullimore from the TV Times said the Chuckle Brothers were "pure silliness and joy" and a "staple part of so many childhoods".

"They had such a twinkle in their eye," she said. "They seemed to really enjoy what they were doing and that came to the screen. Everyone felt really happy watching them."

The Chuckle Brothers

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The brothers on ITV talent show New Faces in the 1970s

From Rotherham and honorary presidents of Rotherham FC

Two older brothers, Jimmy and Brian, also formed a double-act, the Patton Brothers, and have appeared on ChuckleVision

The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974

ChuckleVision ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009

They received a special award at the Children's Baftas in 2008.

They recorded a charity single titled To Me, To You (Bruv) with Tinchy Stryder in aid of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust in 2014

They gave evidence at Dave Lee Travis's 2014 indecent assault trial - they were performing in panto with him in 1990 when the alleged assault took place. Travis was later cleared

They were seen playing a magician (Paul) and his assistant (Barry in drag) on TV comedy Benidorm in March

They starred in a new short film about Joseph Grimaldi, the 19th Century "king of clowns", titled The Funniest Man In The World, with Barry playing Grimaldi

Many viewers who grew up watching ChuckleVision - which ran for 292 episodes - expressed sadness on social media.

David Walliams, who performed with the Chuckle Brothers in a 2013 Comic Relief sketch, said they were "dazzling talents" who were the "last link" to British music hall tradition.

Skip Twitter post by @davidwalliams Farewell Barry Chuckle. I always thought he & his brothers were really special performers, not just because of their dazzling talents but also because they are the last link to the British Musical Hall tradition that gave us Stan Laurel & Charlie Chaplin. https://t.co/2jcCCP0HVH — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) August 5, 2018 Report

Former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno said the comedian had "left happy memories for so many people".

Rapper Tinchy Stryder, who recorded a charity single with the brothers, also paid tribute to the "funny, down to earth, super cool, talented, humble legend".

Paddy McGuinness, star of Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out, called Barry "one of my favourites from my childhood years, teenage years and as an adult!"

"Another piece of our childhood gone", tweeted broadcaster Tony Shepherd, while one woman said: "RIP Barry Chuckle. As a kid I absolutely loved getting in from school and watching #Chucklevision."

Skip Twitter post by @DaniEmilyx Waking up to find out Barry chuckle has died has broken my heart, what an amazing man — dan (@DaniEmilyx) August 5, 2018 Report

Rotherham United said the comedian was a "friend" as well as a fan and life president of the club.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialRUFC Everyone at #rufc are deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of our life president, supporter and friend Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott, aged 73.



Our thoughts are with Barry's family and friends, including his brother Paul, at this sad time. #OnceAMillerAlwaysAMiller — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 5, 2018 Report

Bafta, which gave the Chuckle Brothers a special award in 2008, tweeted: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of Barry Elliot, known as Barry Chuckle."

Other fans called him a "staple of my childhood" and "one of my childhood heroes".

Skip Twitter post by @AnthonyOgogo RIP Barry Chuckle. The hours spent laughing with you and your brother instead of doing my homework as a kid was well worth it. pic.twitter.com/i9qWseiKKi — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) August 5, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @HUGEWolf Ah Barry Chuckle has died. If you’re in your 30s and you don’t move furniture around the house with your partner saying “to me, to you” you’re doing life wrong. — HUGEWolf 👥 (@HUGEWolf) August 5, 2018 Report

Senior British prosecutor Nazir Afzal said "a part of both mine and my children's childhood passes on", while politicians including Labour's Angela Rayner shared tributes.

Skip Twitter post by @AngelaRayner So sorry to hear of the death of Barry Chuckle aged 73 this morning, a great entertainer who has been making people laugh for so long. Our family loved his act with his brother, R.I.P. Barry 😭 pic.twitter.com/U03zlVCLnR — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 5, 2018 Report

Comedian Arron Crascall tweeted that he had met Barry and shouted out the first half of the Chuckle Brothers catchphrase "to me, to you" only to hear the retort, "Shut up!"