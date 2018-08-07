Image copyright @margotrobbie/Getty Images Image caption Margot Robbie posing as Sharon Tate, pictured right in 1967

Margot Robbie has shared the first photo of herself playing murdered actress and model Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's new film.

Robbie will portray Tate, who was killed by members of the notorious Manson Family while heavily pregnant in 1969, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tate's sister initially criticised the film but has now given it her support.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also have roles as a former TV star and his longtime stunt double.

The film's plot is expected to see the pair attempt to make names for themselves in Hollywood against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Image copyright Sony Pictures Image caption Leonardo DiCaprio plays a struggling actor, with Brad Pitt as his stuntman

Tate was one of nine people brutally killed by followers of cult leader Charles Manson, atrocities that shocked America.

She was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time.

Her sister Debra originally accused the film, and another in the works starring Hilary Duff, of being "exploitative", due in part to their release dates being planned to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.

Yet she tweeted last week that she had changed her mind and had given Tarantino her "full support" after he let her read the script and explained his "vision".

#Tarantino movie people think they know what this movie is, they don't I'm grateful to Quentin For letting me read the script, and sitting down with me to explain his vision. — Debra Tate (@debra_tate9) August 3, 2018

I have to protect my sisters legacy and to do what I can to make sure her memory is not exploited. I can honestly say that Quinton shares my commitment. I'm proud to fully support his film. — Debra Tate (@debra_tate9) August 3, 2018

Oscar-nominated Australian actress Robbie, known for roles in Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, told BBC Radio 2 on Monday that Tarantino was "so excited" about the film.

"It's really nice to know that someone that experienced is not jaded in the slightest," she said.

"If anything, he's like a kid in a candy shop on set. It makes everyone else really excited and it reminds you to be so grateful that you're there."

It has also been reported that Robbie will join Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron in a film telling the story of the sexual harassment scandal that led to the downfall of late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

