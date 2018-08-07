Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga follows the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion by hosting a Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga's $100m (£77m) Las Vegas residency will consist of two distinct shows, organisers have revealed.

The main feature will be Lady Gaga Enigma, described as a "brand new odyssey of her pop hits".

She will also perform a regular Jazz and Piano show, featuring stripped-down versions of her own songs alongside classics from the American Songbook.

The star, who cancelled her recent world tour over health concerns, will make her Vegas debut on 28 December.

Tickets for the main show will start at $82 (£63), rising to $505 (£389) for premium seats, according to pre-sale information on Ticketmaster.

Announcing the two-residency last year, she promised the shows would be "unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before."

Artwork for the Enigma concerts, unveiled on Tuesday, seems to suggest a futuristic, neon-spattered setting.

Image copyright Lady Gaga

Her previous concerts have certainly been marked for their ambition - featuring animatronic monsters, interlocking hydraulic platforms and upwards of 20 costume changes, alongside the usual panoply of dancers, pyrotechnics and laser lights.

The European leg of her Joanne World Tour was curtailed earlier this year due to "severe pain" that "materially impacted her ability to perform live".

In a statement posted on Twitter, Gaga apologised to fans and said she was "devastated" but needed to put "myself and my well-being" first.

The 32-year-old has the medical condition fibromyalgia, a chronic long-term illness whose symptoms include extreme tiredness, muscle aches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating.

Restricting her touring commitments to a single venue in Las Vegas should help her manage the illness, which can be exacerbated by travel.

The initial dates posted by the MGM Park Theatre suggest she will only perform for a week at a time, allowing for several weeks' recovery time between engagements.

She has also kept the month of February free - a hint that she's hoping for an Oscar nomination for her role in movie musical A Star i Born.

Directed by Bradley Cooper, the film premieres at the Venice Film Festival on 31 August, marking it out as a contender for awards season.

Gaga's Vegas deal will earn her a reported $1m (£745,000) per show - a new peak in the US gambling capital.

While the city was once famous for hosting the likes of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, it has rejuvenated its image in recent years, with residencies for Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez alongside regular engagements for such club DJs as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

Gaga has promised to span both generations, saying in a statement: "It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl.

"It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

"I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honour of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before."

